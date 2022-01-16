ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King family rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Some relatives of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are spending the holiday named for him in conservative-leaning...

Silkywilkey
2d ago

why are they here in Arizona they don't need to be you need to focus on some other states like states in the south whatever voter legislation the State of Arizona decides to implement is something surely needed to protect the integrity the states voting process with all the illegals infiltrating Arizona the state needs to ensure that these people do not vote as they are not citizens of the United States and do not possess the legal right to participate in the voting process we need to ensure that we do not become the next liberal hellhole known as New York allowing these people to vote.

