Addiction to painkillers has soared during the pandemic as GPs hand out longer prescriptions, experts warn

Experts say the readiness of some GPs to hand out longer prescriptions during virtual consultations is contributing to a surge in addiction to painkillers during the pandemic.

The UK Addiction Treatment (UKAT) group, which runs treatment centres, said that the number of people it treats annually for prescription opioid addiction has risen by almost half since 2018.

Explaining the increase, UKAT addictions counsellor Nuno Albuquerque said: 'It's especially because of [the rise in] virtual appointments, like telephone appointments with GPs.

'We have feedback from clients saying that they feel it's more rushed when they have a phone appointment.

The UK Addiction Treatment group said that the number of people it treats annually for prescription opioid addiction has risen by almost half since 2018 (stock image)

'They feel they haven't got time to say what they need to say.'

In such circumstances, he said, patient and doctor may not have time to explore alternatives to powerful painkillers, which include mindfulness or exercise.

The Mail on Sunday understands that some GPs are signing lengthy repeat prescriptions for opiate-based medicines, such as the painkiller co-codamol, after consulting with patients on the telephone or by video conference.

After Covid-19 struck in early 2020, the proportion of face-to-face GP appointments plunged from about 80 per cent to nearer half in the middle of last year. That figure has since recovered to about six in ten.

A repeat prescription is when a doctor gives a patient permission to obtain multiple prescriptions of a drug from a pharmacist for a specified period of time.

Mr Albuquerque said: 'I'm not a medical doctor, but from my point of view as an addiction specialist, I think six months is a long period of time [to be prescribing opioids for].

The Mail on Sunday understands some GPs are signing lengthy repeat prescriptions for opiate-based medicines after consulting with patients on the telephone (stock image)

'People can develop a habit or addiction after a couple of weeks or a month, so I would be opposed to that practice.'

Prescription opioids are handed out to about five million people a year, according to a Public Health England study in 2019, which found that more than a tenth – 540,000 – had been on prescription opioids for at least three years.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) advises that such medicines should only be prescribed for days to weeks because of their addiction risk.

Harry Shapiro, director of the charity DrugWise, said: 'Dealing with pain is difficult for doctors. You can't see pain, even in face- to-face consultations.

'If a doctor refuses to prescribe any more, patients may well go online and buy what they want in any quantity with no checks.'