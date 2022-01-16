Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63

If people in and around the Las Cruces area did not know why Teddy Allen went by the nickname "Teddy Buckets," they probably do now. Few one-man scoring performances in the Pan American Center were as memorable as the one Allen put on inside the Aggies' home Saturday night as the Phoenix, Ariz., product matched his career high by pumping in 41 points on a 13-of-20 showing from the field to lead NM State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
Jacy Sheldon scored 32 points and had a career-high seven assists as the Ohio State women's basketball team defeated Minnesota 83-75 on Saturday in Minneapolis. The win was the fourth straight for the Buckeyes ( 13-3, 5-2 Big Ten). It was Sheldon's third 30-point game of the season and one...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 16 points in his first game back from a collapsed lung, Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and a season-best 22 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 Monday night. McCollum missed 17 games over six weeks after being...
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday. Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen's second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kwane Marble had 15 points off the bench to lead Loyola Marymount to a 70-58 win over Portland on Monday. Cam Shelton had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Loyola Marymount (8-7, 1-2 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 12 points. Alex Merkviladze had 12 points.
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Jan 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
Comments / 0