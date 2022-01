Dropping two of their past three games, Arizona Women’s Basketball will look for some home cooking to bounce back and reset. In any good sequel, the hero is faced with a quite challenging dose of adversity before rising above to reach their goals, and it appears the Arizona Women’s Basketball program has reached that spot in the 2021-22 season after falling to USC and Oregon, and barely squeaking past Oregon State.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO