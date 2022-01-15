ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River home 'structurally unsafe' after car plows into it, driver airlifted

By Alex N. Gecan, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
TOMS RIVER — A Cox Cro Road home was rendered "structurally unsafe" late Friday night after a car was driven into it, police said.

Police first went to Cox Cro, near where it turns into Old Freehold Road, at 11:25 p.m. Friday for a report of a serious crash, according to a prepared statement from police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

Police determined that 23-year-old Jose Lopez-Serrano of Jackson had driven a car "through several yards and fences, and eventually into a house before coming to rest," Messina said.

Firefighters from the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department extricated Lopez-Serrano from the car, Messina said. He had to be flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune "due to the extent of his injuries." He issued citations for several traffic violations and "additional charges are pending," Messina said.

The township's Building Department determined the home was "structurally unsafe" after the crash, Messina said. Police are still investigating.

Toms River: Twin 10-story apartment towers coming to downtown

Alex N. Gecan covers local news and unsolved mysteries for the Asbury Park Press. You can reach him at 732-547-1365 or agecan@gannettnj.com, or follow him on Twitter @GeeksterTweets.

