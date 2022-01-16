ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Who is Congregation Beth Israel’s Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker?

By Patrizia Rizzo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
CONGREGATION Beth Israel is under lockdown as authorities negotiate a hostage situation at the synagogue.

The congregation was in the middle of their morning Shabbat service when the suspect stormed into the building.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is the full-time clergy at Congregation Beth Israel Credit: Congregation Beth Israel

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is a clergy member at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

He is the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi since 2006.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker hails from Lansing, Michigan, and previously worked at Focus: HOPE, a civil and human rights organization in Detroit, Michigan.

He was also the assistant director of the Amherst Survival Center.

The rabbi graduated from the University of Michigan in 1998 and also attended Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

He received his rabbinical ordination in 2006.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker is a past president of the South West Association of Reform Rabbis and serves on the steering committee of Peace Together.

Is Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker married?

Rabbi Cytron-Walker is married to Adena Cytron-Walker.

The pair has two daughters.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Adena was a team manager at Destination Imagination for nearly seven years.

She also served as a teacher at Congregation Beth Israel for nine years.

Adena is the co-author of Intergroup Dialogue in Higher Education: Meaningful Learning about Social Justice.

She is reportedly the vice president of programs at the Multicultural Alliance, where she coordinates Camp CommUNITY, according to the company’s website.

