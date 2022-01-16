Bakersfield Raiders Booster club raises over $10,000 for local groups in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raiders fans came together after a wild start to NFL postseason.

But this group of fans does more than just celebrate their team’s victories and come together for their losses. They give to the Bakersfield community to help others in need.



More than 10,000 dollars were raised and donated to local nonprofits across Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Raiders Booster Club, a group that celebrates all things Raiders with the kicker, they’ve been doing this for more than a decade.

“We have several beneficiaries that we support,” Joe Belmontez the president of the Bakersfield Raiders Booster Club said. “The big one and our primary is Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital. In 2021 we raised 10,000 dollars for their pediatric unit.”

The booster club has donated to other nonprofits in Bakersfield like Links For Life, the Ronald McDonald House, and Pathway Family Services.

They raise money for donating to the nonprofits by hosting auctions of raiders merchandise, fees for business ad space on their wallpaper, and hosting special fundraisers through businesses. The club has been going over and beyond for the Ronald McDonald House, here’s how.

“We have been cooking meals for them at least once a month and we also help families at least once a month any materials they may need cleaning supplies or toiletries and we do a big dinner for them at Christmas for them as a group,” Belmontez said.

The booster club is already started off raising more funds for this year’s donations.

