8 little habits you don’t know are signs of anxiety

Anxiety is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s a feeling of fear or apprehension about what’s to come.

The first day of school, going to a job interview, or giving a speech may cause most people to feel fearful and nervous.

An anxiety disorder is a type of mental health condition. If you have an anxiety disorder, you may respond to certain things and situations with fear and dread.

You may also experience physical signs of anxiety, such as a pounding heart and sweating. It’s normal to have some anxiety.

When it comes to anxiety, how it is manifested can be expressed in many ways.

Even ways that we may not necessarily associate with anxiety and that may make it hard to identify at first. To help you recognize the subtle signs, we made this video for you.

Disclaimer: Our videos are for education and entertainment purposes only. They are not intended to self-diagnose and are not meant to be an all-encompassing book of information.

If you suspect you or anyone close to you is suffering from mental illness, we strongly recommend that you go to a mental health professional.

If you would like to know more about the subject discussed in this video please see the sources provided below, reach out to a mental health professional, and seek out professional studies on the subject.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)