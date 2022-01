File photo. (welcomia/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was struck in a hit-and-run in Binghampton.

Officers are on the scene of a hit-and-run accident with a pedestrian at the intersection of Summer Avenue & Tillman Street.

The victim was sent to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

The vehicle responsible fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

