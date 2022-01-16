ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks to Bengals, Detroit Lions now hold dreadful NFL record

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been plenty of time in the making, but the city of Cincinnati is celebrating a playoff victory for the Bengals for the first time since 1990 – 11,332 days later to be exact....

VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
Derek Carr's helmet gets trolled online during Raiders vs Bengals game

Derek Carr’s helmet gots trolled online during Raiders vs Bengals game on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Raiders QB debuted the new helmet back in June, and even then people thought it looked too big on him. Super Wild Card Weekend gets underway this weekend as the Las Vegas...
FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back next season after Bengals loss

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL refuses to hold officials accountable for erroneous whistle in Bengals-Raiders game

Whether you think the inadvertent whistle on Joe Burrow’s first-half touchdown pass to Tyler Boys affected the game or not in the Bengals’ 26-19 wild-card win over the Raiders on Saturday, there is absolutely no question that line judge Mark Steinkerchner, part of Jerome Boger’s “all-star” officiating crew, blew the play dead as the ball was in the air from Burrow to Boyd, because he thought Burrow stepped out of bounds before he threw the ball.
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
FanSided

The Detroit Lions need to consider a reunion with Quandre Diggs

The Detroit Lions need to consider a reunion with Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs this offseason. It has nothing to do with the Lions but everything to do with former head coach Matt Patricia. There is no reason why current Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes can’t reanalyze and repair the frayed relationship between Diggs and the Lions. That should leave the door open for a reunion, and Detroit can undoubtedly use a Pro Bowl-caliber safety to lead the backend of this mixed and matched secondary in 2022.
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
