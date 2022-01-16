Thanks to Bengals, Detroit Lions now hold dreadful NFL record

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
Comments / 0