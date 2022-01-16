Thanks to Bengals, Detroit Lions now hold dreadful NFL record

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO