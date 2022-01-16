ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

Greensville County Public Schools temporarily offering virtual instruction due to increased COVID-19 cases

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Greensville County Public Schools announced Friday that beginning on their next day of school, Jan. 18, the school district will be temporarily offering virtual instruction.

Greensville County Schools have been dealing with a staff shortage since the beginning of the school year, which has been worsened by an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among teachers and faculty.

In response, the school system will deliver hybrid instruction starting Tuesday, and will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

