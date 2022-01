The stakes for Sunday’s wild-card game in Dallas may have just gotten even bigger. One NFL insider reports that a Cowboys loss to the 49ers could cost head coach Mike McCarthy his job, a move that would allow owner Jerry Jones to offer one of his heavily-courted coordinators the role in order to keep him in the building. The news comes as yet another team requests interviews with both Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO