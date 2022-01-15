ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ex-Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, married to Sara Evans, tried to hit two people with car, court documents say

By Cassandra Stephenson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested in Nashville after allegedly attempting to hit two people with a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to court documents.

Barker, 49, was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records indicate he was to be held for 12 hours because the charge related to “domestic violence.”

His arrest booking report lists him by his full name of Harry Jerome Barker. Jail records show he was admitted just after 4 a.m. Saturday and released around 7:30 p.m.

The Tennessean does not name victims of domestic violence.

Documents on file with Metro Nashville General Sessions Court said the people in the vehicle were leaving a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. As they pulled into the driveway of a nearby home, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle “at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The vehicle's occupants contacted police after Barker drove away from the home, the affidavit states. Police made contact with Barker when he later drove by the house.

The passengers of the vehicle and an unidentified number of unnamed witnesses told police Barker “intentionally” tried to strike them.

Barker’s bond was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

Barker has been married to country music singer Sara Evans since 2008. The pair separated in April, court records show. Sara Evans, whose legal name is Sara Barker, filed for divorce in August. The divorce complaint listed "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" on the part of Jay Barker.

What we know: Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with felony assault

Barker led Alabama to the 1992 national championship, including a victory over No. 1-ranked Miami in the Jan. 1, 1993, Sugar Bowl. He is the school’s all-time winningest quarterback with a 35-2-1 record as a starter, and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 1994 as a senior. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting that year.

Barker was selected in the fifth round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers but was cut from the roster. He spent time with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers as a backup but never played in a regular-season game.

Barker hosts a radio show carried on 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa as its flagship station.  He previously had a morning sports talk radio show with Al Del Greco and Tony Kurre on WJOX in Birmingham.

Barker's son, Braxton Barker, was a walk-on backup quarterback at Alabama for the past four seasons. He announced recently that he is entering the transfer portal to leave for another school.

Reporter Rachel Wegner contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ex-Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, married to Sara Evans, tried to hit two people with car, court documents say

