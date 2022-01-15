Here are Saturday's high school sports results

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

NEENAH 47, BROOKFIELD EAST 43

BROOKFIELD - The Rockets made a three-point halftime lead stand up in their win over the Spartans.

Chevalier Emery Jr. led Neenah with 14 points. JJ Paider and Carter Thomas added 13 and 10, respectively.

Andrew Graf led Brookfield East with 12 points.

Neenah 26 21 - 47

Brookfield East 23 20 - 43

Neenah: Schmidt 8, Emery 14, Corso 2, Paider 13, Thomas 10.

Brookfield East: Schmainda 11, Graf 12, Stewar 1, Gherezgher 10, Dakouras 2, Tabaska 4, Schneider 3.

MENASHA 68, PLYMOUTH 66

PLYMOUTH - The Bluejays overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and Jalen Womack scored 39 points in the win over the Panthers.

Riley Yonker and Jaxson Dillon added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Menasha.

Plymouth was led by Jake Steinhart and Kellan Mella who both scored 11 points and Ethn DeMunck and Mason Brill-Meerdink who both scored 10.

Menasha 22 46 - 68

Plymouth 33 33 - 66

Menasha: Dillon 10, Siegel 4, Yonker 12, VanDynHoven 1, Womak 39, Jones 2. 3-pt: Dillon 2, yonker 2, Womak. FT: 13-22. Fouls: 18.

Plymouth: Steinhart 11, Mella 11, Ames 6, Jacquard 7, Nytes 8, DeMunck 10, Brill-Meerdink 10, Miller 1, Schmitt 2. 3-pt: Steinhart, Mella, Ames 2, Jacquard, DeMunck 2. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 17.

WEST DE PERE 72, BAY PORT 67

DE PERE - Danny Campbell scored 20 points and Ethan Heck added 14 to lead the Phantoms past the Pirates at home.

Kaden Hannula added 10 for West De Pere. Nate Forystek had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Bay Port which also got 16 points and six assists from AJ Lieuwen.

Bay Port 36 31 - 67

West De Pere 37 35 - 72

Bay Port: Forystek 21, Vandervest 8, Cornette 4, Hackett 11, Lieuwen 16, Yanda 7. 3-pt: Lieuwen 3, Yanda. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere: Hannula 10, Olson 9, Campbell 20, Walder 1, Heck 14, Heikkila 7, Nordgaard 7, Baumgart 4. 3-pt: Olson 3, Heck 2, Nordgaard. FT: 12-20. Fouls: 18.

DeFOREST 57, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 49

LA CROSSE - Josiah Butler and Adam Loberger both scored 16 points but the Norskies prevailed against the Foxes.

Max Weisbrod scored 20 to lead DeForest. Brody Hartig added 13.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Mears 2, Knoll 5, Butler 16, Kraftzenk 8, Papendorf 2, Loberger 16.

DeForest: Jansen 8, Fredrickson 9, Weisbrod 20, Hodge 2, Van Ooyen 2, Thennes 3, Hartig 13.

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN 87, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 39

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - Casey Verhagen scored 24 points and had 10 assists in the Crusaders’ win over the Falcons.

Robby Michael and Jackson Holzheimer both scored 15 points while Elijah White added 12. Holzheimer also had 14 rebounds.

Sheboygan Falls was led by Dax Mortenson with 11 points.

Sheboygan Lutheran 54 33- 87

Sheboygan Falls 30 9 - 39

Sheboygan Lutheran: Michael 15, Hahn 3, Schmitz 9 Holzheimer 15, Leonhard 7, Verhagen 24, Glewin 2, White 12. 3-pt: Michael 3, Hahn, Leonhard, Verhagen 3, White. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 13.

Sheboygan Falls: Krauter 5, Nickolai 3, Federer 6, Schneider 2, Kerwin 5, Mortenson 11, Korff 4, Mayer 3. 3-pt: Krauter, Nickolai, Kerwin, Mortenson 3. FT: 3-5. Fouls: 11.

KOHLER 67, ONEIDA NATION 38

KOHLER - The Blue Bombers raced out to a 32-point halftime lead in the win over the Thunderhawks.

Charlie Roeder led Kohler with 19 points. Jalen Paul added 15 while Zane Willadsen and Lucas Albecht added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Roeder also had 12 rebounds.

Oneida Nation 13 25 - 38

Kohler 45 22 - 67

Kohler: Keller 4, Breitenbach 2, Albecht 11, Roeder 19, Tipton 3, Paul 15, Willadsen 13. 3-pt: Albecht, Roeder 3, Tipon, Paul 2. FT: 16-17. Fouls: 13

PESHTIGO 60, COLEMAN 32

COLEMAN - The Bulldogs grabbed a 10point halftime lead and continued to build on it the second half of their win over the Cougars.

Landon Lemke led Peshtigo with 14 points. Kaine Fort added 10 points.

Eli Zablocki led Coleman with 8 points

Peshtigo 22 38 - 60

Coleman 12 20 - 32

Peshtigo: Doberstein 6, Boyle 4, Salem 9, Berth 1, Bauman 3, McMahan 5, Fort 10, Lemke 14, Engman 8. 3-pt: Doberstein 2, Bauman, McMahan, Lemke 2. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 14.

Coleman: Olsen 2, Hockers 2 Nosgovitz 4, Rennie 2, Kurth 5, Mongin 2, Sadowski 7, Zablocki 8. 3-pt: Kurth, Sadowski. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 7.

OSHKOSH WEST 51, OSHKOSH NORTH 35 (Friday's result)

OSHKOSH - The Wildcats had balanced scoring with six players scoring at least six points led by Brenna Gehri with 10 points in the win over the Spartans.

Ava Hanson led Oshkosh North with 20 points.

Oshkosh West 23 28 - 51

Oshkosh North 16 19 - 35

Oshkosh West: Gehri 10, Seckar 9, Choinski 9, Best 9, Posanski 8, Jodarski 6. 3-pt: Gehri, Best 3, Posanski. FT: 18-25. Fouls: 21.

Oshkosh North: Hanson 20, Niemczyk 4, Rockteschel 2, Ott 79, Guenther 2. FT: 17-23. Fouls: 20.

MANAWA 53, NORTHLAND LUTHERAN 42

MANAWA - Manawa outscored Northland Lutheran by nine points in the second half to pull away for the win.

Marilyn Klat led Manawa with 10 points. Bree Kaehn and Kelsie Kreklau led Northland Lutheran with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Northland Lutheran 15 27 - 42

Manawa 17 36 - 53

Northland Lutheran: Kaehn 15, Ke.Kreklau 13, Obsuszt 9, Manke 3, Kr.Kreklau 2. 3-pt: Kreklau 2, Kaehn 2, Manke. FT: 7-12.

Manawa: Klatt 10, Hedtke 9, Wegener 8, Rosenau 8, Ja.Jaeger 7, Santos 5, Pirk 3, Jo.Jaeger 3. 3-pt: Hedtke, Jo.Jaeger, Klatt. FT: 12-27.

BOYS HOCKEY

NOTRE DAME 9, ONALASKA/LA CROSSE 0

WAUSAU - The Tritons outshot the Hilltoppers 53-8 in picking up the win.

Notre Dame got two goals from Callan Budinger and Quinn Koszarek and 1 each from Blake Osbahr, Michael McInteer, Bryce Eberhardt, Ian Noble and Nathan Antti.

Antti had 4 assists for Notre Dame while Hunter Bill and Noble both had a pair. Travis Pokel, keegan McCarron, Joe Gerbitz, Eberhardt, Budinger, Brenden Gruber, Kade McCarron and Mason Peapenburg and Osbahr each had one assist.

Addison Tyczkowski had 8 saves for Notre Dame. Noah Clemment had 44 saves for Onalaska/La Crosse.

FOND DU LAC 3, BROOKFIELD 1

FOND DU LAC - The Cardinals scored three goals in the second period in their win over the Stars.

Hunter Paar, Brett Sabel and Aiden Heffner scored for Fond du Lac.

Alic Schuster scored for Brookfield in the third period.

Sabel and Heffner both had 2 assists for Fond du Lac. Spencer Shober had 18 saves for Fond du Lac. Josiah Dieman had 15 saves for Brookfield.

PACELLI 8, CHEQUAMEGON/PHILLIPS/BUTTERNUT 2

STEVENS POINT -The Cardinals scored three times in the first period and never looked back in the win over Eagles.

Sawyer Olds scored three goals for Pacelli. Jacob Hasler scored twice while Logan Mendyke, Mason Zielinski and Joshua Massey each scored once.

Zielinski had three assists and Eli Robinson had two with Ben Westrick and Blaise Andrich both getting an assist.

Carter Herheim had 25 saves for Pacelli. Chris Vittone had 30 saves for Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut.

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 4, WAUSAU WEST 0

WAUSAU - The Old Abes scored three times in the second period and outshot the Warriors 39-30 to earn the win.

Adam Prokop had 35 saves for Wausau West. Jack Savaloja had 30 saves for Eau Claire Memorial.

ANTIGO 8, SHAWANO/BONDUEL/CLINTONVILLE 1

ANTIGO - The Red Robins scored the first four goals of the game and went on to defeat the Hawks.

Louis Hrabik accounted for Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville’s goal on a power play.

Dylan Prochaska had 51 saves for Shawano/Bonduel/Clintonville. Nolan Bunnell had 10 saves for Antigo.

BOYS SWIMMING

MANITOWOC INVITE

MANITOWOC 470, TWO RIVERS/RONCALLI 307, BRILLION/VALDERS/CHILTON 301, KIEL 284, WEST BEND 280, JANESVILLE PARKER 265, PORT WASHINGTON 170

200 medley R: 1, JNP 1:51.83; 2, B/V/C (Jack Shaver, David Suttner, Bryce Van Rooy, Alex Hein) 1:52.33; 3, TR/RON (Max Senfleben, Philip Malo, Nolan Zarn, Nathan Jackson) 1:52.62. 4, Manitowoc (Addison Ploeckelman, Porter Fencl, Jack Michaelson, Connor Paltzer) 1:53.29. 200 free: 1, David Suttner B/V/C 1:53.27; 2, David Keppert, WB 2:01.62; 3, Daniel Boyer KIEL 2:03.46; 4, Addison Ploeckelman M 2:07.72. 200 IM: 1, Nolan Zarn TR/RON 2:16.67; 2, Ian Ressler WB 2:17.55; 3, Weston Keppert WB 2:17.76; 4, Jack Michaelson M 2:24.12. 50 free: 1, Drew Crees M :24.29; 2, Quentin Houllier JNP :24.95; 3, Max Senfleben TR/RON :25.0; 4, Connor Paltzer M :25.09. 100 fly: 1, David Keppert WB 1:00.39; 2, Jack Michaelson M 1:01.96; 3, Gavin Buechel B/V/C 1:04.36; 4, Nolan Zarn TR/RON 1:06.03. 100 free: 1, David Suttner B/V/C :51.24; 2, Drew Crees M :53.46; 3, Bradley Warda JNP :54.06; 4, Max Senfleben TR/RON :55.03. 500 free: 1, Zhander Rowley JNP 5:16.09; 2, Weston Keppert WB 5:20.04; 3, Philip Malo TW/RON 5:34.87; 4, Addison Ploeckelman M 5:47.84. 200 free R: 1, Manitowoc (Ayden Theel, Connor Paltzer, Addison Ploeckelman, Drew Crees) 1:38.82; 2, B/V/C (David Suttner, Jack Shaver, Alex Hein, Bryce Van Rooy) 1:40.95; 3, Janesville Parker 1:42.77; 4, Kiel (Daniel Madson, Isaac Herr, Daniel Boyer, Eric Riebe) 1:46.78. 100 backstroke: 1, Ian Ressler WB 1:02.87; 2, Zachary Payne JNP 1:04.31; 3, Bryce Hedtke B/V/C 1:04.94; 4, Jack Shaver B/V/C 1:05.64. 100 breaststroke: 1, Zhander Rowley JNP 1:03.6; 2, Philip Malo TR/RON 1:04.61; 3, Porter Fencl M 1:08.73; 4, Connor Paltzer 1:12.09. 400 free R: Janesville Parker, 3:35.95; 2, TR/RON (Nolan Zarn, Max Senfleben, Nathan Jackson, Philip Malo) 3:42.52; 3, Manitowoc (Dre Crees, Ayden Theel, Porter Fencl, Jack Michaelson) 3:43.94; 4, West Bend, 3:46.63.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH REDWING INVITE

SHEBOYGAN NORTH 449, MARSHFIELD 418, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 341, ASHWAUBENON 331, PLYMOUTH 296, GREEN BAY UNITED 293, RACINE PARK 33

Diving: 1, Graham Lonsdale MAR 356.95; 2, Alik Martin MAR 346.90; 3, Michael Dick MAR 257.90. 200 Medley R: 1, Plymouth (Ben Coley, Ryan Selk, Forest Olsen, Jacob Gruttner) 1:46.81; 2, Green Bay United (Nathan Gehm, Mikhail Neverman, Kyler Simonet, Coleman LaBlanc) 1:47.84; 3, Ashwaubenon (Alexander Smits, Anthony Hendrickson, Trevor Dietzler, Ryan Jadin) 1:51.24; 4, Sheboygan North (Trevor Graham, Logan Pond, Andrew Stonehouse, Owen Smith) 1:52.37. 200 Free: 1, William Hayon SN 1:42.67; 2, Jackson Hodek ASH 1:50.89; 3, Kyle Berres MAR 1:57.09; 4, Graham Lonsdale MAR 1:57.40. 200 IM: 1, Mikhail Neverman GBU 2:06.18; 2, Alexander Smits ASH 2:10.01; 3, Logan Pond SN 2:13.33; 4, Kyler Simonet GBU 2:14.93. 50 Free: 1, Dylan Dettloff SN :22.55; 2, Cooper Herr ASH :23.04; 3, Caleb Webb SN :23.34; 4, Aidan Crimmins SS :23.83. 100 Fly: 1, Forest Olsen PLY :54.70; 2, Kyler Simonet GBU :55.83; 3, Simon Dagit MAR :59.00; 4, Aidan Crimmins SS :59.87. 100 Free: 1, Dylan Dettloff SN :49.44; 2, Cooper Herr ASH :50.18; 3, Ben Coley PLY :50.26; 4, Caleb Webb SN :52.24. 500 Free: 1, Jackson Hodek ASH 5:01.66; 2, Andrew Hodek ASH 5:07.14; 3, Sam Biddle SN 5:53.58; 4, Pascal Kirchner SN 5:56.17. 200 Free R: 1, Sheboygan North (William Hayon, Logan Pond, Caleb Webb, Dylan Dettloff) 1:29.98; 2, Plymouth (Ben Coley, Human du Plessis, Jacob Gruttner, Forest Olsen) 1:32.73; 3, Ashwaubenon (Cooper Herr, Ryan Jadin, Anthony Hendrickson, Jackson Hodek) 1:36.19; 4, Marshfield (Brayden Fischer, Simon Dagit, Henry Hilbelink, Graham Lonsdale) 1:38.84. 100 Back: 1, William Hayon SN :50.74; 2, Mikhail Neverman GBU :5.6997; 3 Alexander Smits ASh 1:00.30; 4, Nathan Gehm GBU 1:01.80. 100 Breast: 1, Logan Pond SN 1:05.83; 2, Anthony Hendrickson ASH 1:09.88; 3, Ryan Selk PLY 1:11.83; 4, Tyler Weser SS 1:12.56. 400 Free R: 1, Sheboygan North (Trevor Graham, Caleb Webb, Dylan Dettloff, William Hayon) 3:21.67; 2, Plymouth (Ben Coley, Human du Plessis, Jacob Gruttner, Forest Olsen) 3:25.63; 3, Ashwaubenon (Cooper Herr, Andrew Hodek, Alexander Smits, Jackson Hodek) 3:29.38; 4, Green Bay United (Kyler Simonet, Coleman LaBlanc, Nathan Gehm, Mikhail Neverman) 3:34.44.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DE PERE 70, WEST DE PERE 43

DE PERE - The Redbirds rolled out to a 19-point halftime lead in their win over the Phantoms.

Jordan Meulemans led De Pere with 28 points. Claire Bjorge added 15.

West De Pere was led by Ella Francois with 14 points.

West De Pere 21 22 - 43

De Pere 40 30 - 70

West De Pere: Walden 2, Waukau 6, Thomson 6, Finley 2, Runke 2, Bergren 3, Francois 14, Karchinski 6, Ninham 2. 3-pt: Bergren, Francois 2. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 14.

De Pere: J.Ciesielczyk 4, Anderson 2, M.Ciesielczyk 9, Bjorge 15, Bierowski 4, Meulemans 28, Schneider 2, Hafeman 6. 3-pt: M.Ciesielczyk, Meulemans 4. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 11.

LOMIRA 34, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 27

LOMIRA - The Lions used a balanced attack and strong second-half defense to rally for the win over the Falcons.

Calli Neuman led Lomira with 9 points. Rianna Krist led Sheboygan Falls with 11 points.

Sheboygan Falls 18 9 - 27

Lomira 13 21 - 34

Sheboygan Falls: Luecke 2, Thiel 4, Schliewe 7, Krist 11, Morten 3. 3-pt: Schliewe, Mortenson. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 14.

Lomira: Steinman 3, Zahn 2, Driekosen 3 Meisenheimer 2, Neuman 9, Zingsheim 5, Gieger 2. 3-pt: Steinman, Driekosen. FT: 4-11. Fouls: 13.

ALGOMA 48, GIBRALTAR 27

ALGOMA - The Wolves built a 15-point lead in the first half and went on to defeat the Vikings.

Sierra Slaby led Algoma with 15 points. Rylee Zimmerman added 10 points.

Gibraltar was led by Andie Schar with 14 points.

Gibraltar 11 16 - 27

Algoma 26 22 - 48

Gibraltar: Carlisle 4, Gorham 4, Reisen 2, Schar 14, Lecy 3. 3-pt: Schar, Lecy. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 16.

Algoma: Zimmerman 10, Ponger 5, Madden 9, Slaby 15, Robinson 2, Fenendael 3, Kirchman 4. 3-pt: Madden, Slaby 2, Fenendael. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 17.

OCONTO 38, SEVASTOPOL 35

SEVASTOPOL - Liane Baxter scored 14 points to lead the Blue Devils to the win over the Pioneers.

Oconto 17 21 - 38

Sevastopol 18 17 - 35

Oconto: Wusterbarth 8, A.Viestenz 9, Moe 3, Simon 2, Thomson 2, Baxter 14. 3-pt: Baxter 2. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 16.

GIRLS HOCKEY

FOND DU LAC WARBIRDS 4, ROCHESTER MAYO 3

ROCHESTER (Minn.) - Emily Brown completed the hat trick in scoring with a dramatic overtime goal that netted the Warbirds the win on the road.

Ella Getz also scored for Fond du Lac which also got 24 saves from goalie Hailee Scheier.

CHIPPEWA FALLS/MENOMONIE 3, WISCONSIN VALLEY UNION 2

MENOMONIE - Addison Frenette scored an even-strength goal in the second overtime period to lift the Sabers past the Eagles.

Wisconsin Valley Union had taken a 2-0 lead in the first period only to see Chippewa Falls/Menomonie fight back.

Hailey Cashmer and Sonia Dissanayake scored for Wisconsin Valley Union with Leah Pavelski getting two assists and Taylor Furguson and Elal Beilke each getting one.

Madison Wagner-Durr had 50 saves for Wisconsin Valley. Kasandra Herr had 15 saves for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

WRESTLING

NEW LONDON CUTLER CLASSIC

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 280, COLEMAN 252.5, RANDOM LAKE 180, DE PERE 170, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 135, MENASHA 125, NEW LONDON 110.5, WABENO/LAONA 105, SOUTHERN DOOR 95, FOND DU LAC 73, OSHKOSH NORTH 53, PRINCETON 52, BERLIN 48, APPLETON EAST 41.5, WAUPACA 27, STURGEON BAY 21, DODGELAND 18

106 - First: Wyatt Magolski NL dec. Landyn Freeman WR 3-1; Third: Connor Markiewicz COL pinned Chase Koepp RL 4:40. 113 - First: Mycah Beckett DP ded. Ray LeMieux COL 5-0; Third: Aiden Armagost WR pinned Grant Gibson RL 1:45. ​​​​​​ 120 - ​ First: Preston Spray WR won by technical fall over Patrick Gugala-Reinders MEN 18-3; Third: John Nowak COL dec. Brady Shepard W/L 4-0. 126 - First: Shane Corrigan DP won by techncal fall over Carter Freeman WR 16-0; Third: Brady Gross COL pinned Connor Johnson WF 1:35 132 - First: Kaleb Mannell WF dec. Chance Gruber COL 8-3; Third: Aceyn Meyer WR dec. Austin Schmallenberg L 7-4. 138 - First: Collin Hansen DP dec. Micah Kuchta COL 14-0; Third: Lucas Bean WR dec. Logan Schmitz FDL 3-0. 145 - First: Karson Casper COL dec. Stone Pomeroy RL 9-1; Third: Josh Black WR dec. Logan Derouin MEN 7-1; 152 - First: Will Bieber COL won by injury default over Bennett Weidman WR; Third: Carter McDaniel WF pinned Michael Streblow FDL 2:27. 160 - First: Brett Back WR dec. Piersson Czaplinski W/L 7-6; Third: Toren Vandenbush RL won by injury default ove Owen Kinziger COL. 170 - First: Ryan Roy W/L dec. Cole Klimek COL 5-4; Third: Hayden Jeanquart SD dec. Damion Stirk WR 5-0. 182 - First: Michael Alexander DP dec. Samuel Schwabe RL 9-6; Third: Ashton Fischer WR pinned Frank Shepard W/L 3:00. 195 - First: Brennan Kincade DP pinned Michael Upson RL :50; Third: Tanner Barse WR pinned KordellHansen PRI 4:23. 220 - First: De Evian Ross NL pinned Vanden Hoffman WF 6:38; Third: Jordan Arendt RL pinned Jeremiah Chmielweski ON 1:55 . 285 - First: Brody Zahn COL dec. Cason Quick MEN 6-2; Third: Ben Roman SB dec. Josh Hansen WR 1-0.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER SCRAMBLE

KAUKAUNA 273.5, NICOLET 217, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 125.5, UNION GROVE 123, WEST BEND EAST 101.5, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 101, KEWASKUM 83, OREGON 83, BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 73.5, LITTLE CHUTE 73, WATERFORD 71, BADGER 66, CEDARBURG 35, RACINE PARK 0

Kaukauna - 113: 3, Mason Hasne 3-2; 120 - 1, Lucas Peters 5-0; 126: 1, Bryan Winans 5-0; 132: 1, Connor Smith 4-0; 138: 1, Greyson Clark 5-0; 145: 3, Peyton Lee 3-2; 152: 5, Toby Kavanaugh 3-1; 6, Chase Vanderlinden 3-2; 170: 6, Jon Alvarez 3-1; 182: 1, Drew Wendzicki 4-0; 195; 220: 2, Jordan Loose 4-1; 285: 2, Ben Krueger 4-1.

Little Chute - 126: 6, Trenton Behling 4-1; 138: 2, Carter Kruckeberg 4-1; 285: 1, Mathew Janssen 5-0.

LADYSMITH INVITATIONAL

REEDSVILLE 463, CAMERON 424, CUMBERLAND 363, PHILLIPS 301, LADYSMITH 290, BLOOMER/COLFAX 254, MARATHON 252.5, BLACK RIVER FALLS 231, EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 195, CHEQUAMEGON 176, ABBOTSFORD/COLBY 166, RICE LAKE 164, BRUCE 148, TURTLE LAKE 139.5, SHELL LAKE 110, ATHENS 52, FLAMBEAU 42, CORNELL/GILMAN/LAKE HOLCOMBE 36, ELCHO 31

Abbotsford/Colby - 145: 1, Tanner Halopka 3-0; 152: 5, Brayden Meyer 3-1; 170: Talon Severson 2-2; 195: 1, Carter Grewe 2-0.

Athens - 132: 1, Brooks Kraus 3-0.

Elcho - 160: 5, Austin Blasius 3-1.

Marathon - 120: 2, Dylan Dodson 2-1; 138: 3, Derek Vesely 2-1; 145: 6, Jacob Smith 3-1; 170: 2, Hector Pintor 3-1; 285: 3, Logan Werner 2-1.

Reedsville - 106: 1, Sam Schmalz 3-0; 113: 3, Kyle Schmalz 2-1; 126: 3, Ayden Sebo 2-1; 132: 2, Bryer Christel 2-1; 145: 2, Blake Delsman 3-1; 152: 3, Logan Lodel 3-1; 160: 3, Wyatt Verbeten 2-1; 170: 1, Casey Braun 3-0; 220: 5, Jade Busse 3-1; 1, Cole Ebert 3-0; 285: 2, Darren Wagner 2-1.

VALDERS VIKINGS SCRAMBLE

WINNECONNE 254, NEENAH 210, VALDERS 151, CAMPBELLSPORT 130.5, MANITOWOC 87, PLYMOUTH 85, GRAFTON 78, GREEN BAY EAST/WEST/SOUTHWEST 66, OZAKEE 66, PARDEEVILLE 49, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 28, LOURDES ACADEMY/VALLEY CHRISTIAN 22

106 - 1, Maddux Wendling VAL; 2, Chase Sternard WIN; 3, Averick Deshon WIN; 4, Oliver Greipentrog PAR. 113 - 1, Jacob Herm NEE; 2, Jackson Preston PAR; 3, Garrett Marks WIN; 4, Jack Wendling VAL. 120 - 1, Mason Carpenter LA/VC; 2, Drake Muellenbach CAM; 3, Keaden Niemojuski MAN; 4, Garrett Ulness VAL. 126 - First: Ostin Blanchard CAM won by technical fall over DAndre Mixon 19-3; Third: William Rambert NEE pinned Mason Sternard 3:16. 132 - First: Brody Hart WIN won by technical fall over Jayden Sheppard NEE 16-1; Third: Sam Koth CAM won by forfeit over Kade Novak PLY. 138 - First: Ayden Hart WIN won by technical fall over Thane Harrington VAL 16-1; Third: Jordan Lensmire PLY won by injury default over JJ Ksioszk CAM. 145 - First: Joey Klemm WIN dec .Ira Schlottke GRA 8-2; Third: Isaac Birschbach WIN pinned Easton Becker MAN 1:41. 152 - First: Caleb Meunier WIN pinned Nick NOvak NEE 1:29; Third: Daniel Fandler GRA pinned Jaden Papenfus PLY :23. 160 - First: Emmeric Hanke WIN pinned Luke Zutz VAL 1:29; Third: Joey Dringoli NEE dec. Brady Yoinke WIN 13-7. 170 - First: Silas Dailey PLY pinned Peyton Wallander VAL 3:22; Third: Kade Neumann MAN pinned Avery Piotraschke WIN 1:53. 182 - 1, Tim Yeager VAL; 2, Eli Gast NEE; 3, Vincent Duncan WIN; 4, Blake Cocanower OZA. 195 - 1, Dylan Krings WIN; 2, Davin Munoz NEE; 3, John Olmr GRA; 4, Kyle Murphy CAM. 220 - First: Joseph Volz CAM dec. Caleb Letson NEE 8-2; Third: Nathan Krause GRA pinned Desmond Walker WIN 1:04. 285 - First: Gryffin Jonas MAN pinned Curtis Downey GBEWSW 1:49; Third: Bryce Fochs NEE pinned Nate Cleveland NEE 1:39.

FREEEDOM IRISH INVITATIONAL

AMERY 190, SHIOCTON 149, BRILLION 133, EVANSVILLE 132, BAY PORT 126.5, HORTONVILLE 126 SLINGER 106, BURLINGTON 105.5, FREEDOM 1055, AUBURNDALE 101, APPLETON NORTH 90, MEDFORD 83, DENMARK 71.5, MISHICOT 63, BARK RIVER-HARRIS 62.5, WEST DE PERE 50, ASHWAUBENON 45, , TWO RIVERS 43.5, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 0

106 - First: Logan Mueller BRI dec. Tristin Ellerman HORT 9-3; Third Derek Godard AUB won by injury default over Owen Wathke BP. 113 - First: Wyatt Skebba HORT dec. Colton Weiler AUB 7-1; Third: Bob Huntley BRI dec. Thaddeus Sigmund MED 7-2. 120 - First: Danny Heiser EVA dec. Noah Tonsor SLI 12-0; Third: Brett Soquet DEN won by injury default over Griffin Jens HORT. 126 - First: Owen Noel BP dec. Blake Carton SHI 3-2; Third: Alec Bergelin DEN dec. Nolan Skebba HORT 6-2. 3 - First: Henry Niebauer HORT pinned Noah Altmann AIUB 5:44; Third: Isaiah Carton SHI pinned Owen Bowers ASH :57. 138 - First: Jake Stoffel AN won by technical fallover Gage Losiewicz MED 17-2; Third: Kade Boyd BUR dec. Ryker Crooks WDP 10-4. 145 - First: Nathan VandeHey FRE won by technical fall over Dillon Raab BR-H 18-2; Third: Aidan Ford SLI dec. Austin Skrundz BUR 14-8. 152 - First: Jacob Ward BP dec. Wyatt Ingham AME 10-4; Third: Garnett Stebane BRI dec. Brad Demerath SHI 9-4. 160 - First: Brant Cracraft IS pinned Wyatt Raab BR-H :58; Third: Ricky Braunschweig EVA dec. Dylan Herb SHI 12-4. 170 - First: Owen Heiser EVA dec. Eddie Simes AME 10-3; Third: Dion Helser SHI dec. Logan Kawa MED 15-7. 182 - First: Sloan Welch AUB dec. Grant Cook AME 9-5; Third Drew Allgeyer BRH dec. Carter Amidon SLI 10-5. 195 - First: Garrett Kilgas BRI dec. Chase Matthias TR 3-2; Third: Brock Arndt AN dec Kale Hopke AME 2-1. 220 - First: Koy Hopke AME pinned Zeke Tiedt BUR 1:08; Third: Eagan Babiash DEN dec. Ilijah Sanchez SHI 13-4. 285 - First: Robert Beese AME pinned Ethan Hansen AN 3:22; Third: Vaughn Campbell BP dec. Hunter VanderHeiden FRE 12-7.

PESHTIGO WRESTLING INVITATIONAL

OSHKOSH WEST VARSITY RESERVES 220, OOSTBURG 205, MARINETTE 163.5, PESHTIGO 139.5, OCONTO FALLS 63, GILLETT-SURING 59, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 55, CLINTONVILLE-MARION 36

106 - 1, Ethan Suennen PES; 2, Mason Brown OW; 3, Andrew Derouin OF; 4, Matthew Wilterdink OOST. 113 - 1, Clayton Ellison OW; 2, Landon Magnin OF. 120 - 1, Brenden Conn PES: 2, Hunter Bozile OF; 3, Rigoberto Tellez-Hernandez OOST; 4, Domanic Schreiber OW. 126 - 1, Reese Yunke PES; 2, Elijah Geffers OW; 3, Jose Salgado SS; 4, Alec Malwitz OOST. 132 - 1, Isaiah Walker MAR; 2, Ethan Brissette PES: 3, Connor Mentink OOST; 4, Jaxen Lloyd OW. 138 - 1, Josh Walker MAR; 2, Nash Banko OOST; 3, Johnny Lee SS; 4, Michael Mueller OW. 145 - 1, 145 - 1, Kedan Laganowski OOST; 2, Mason Micoley G-W; 3, Keegan Rattin G-S; 4, Malakai Yakel PES. 152 - 1, Tren Van Den Elzen G-S; 2, Jonny Bieber MAR; 3, Landon Knez OOST; 4, Kaylee McFadden MAR. 160 - 1, Eli Strasser OW; 2, Carer Whisman G-S; 3, Max Bolf OOST; 4, Dalton Heimerman MAR. 170 - 1, Nathan Banko OOST; 2, Katelyn Lewis MAR. 182 - 1, Jay DeBlaey OOST; 2, Vincent Bird OW; 3, Logan Paris MAR; 4, Michale Michonski C/M. 195 - 1, Ben Buehring OW; 2, Jaxon Smith MAR; 3, Devan Laganowski OOST; 4, Owen Hertel C/M. 220 - 1, Connor Thomas PES; 2, Dakota Cuff MAR; 3, Nelson Fournier OW; 4, Carson Dekker OOST. 285 - 1, Garth Martell OW; 2, Aden Katz SS; 3, Josh Wensink OOST.

DEFOREST NORSKI INVITE

LODI 478.5, MUSKEGO 402, OCONOWOC 374.5, BROOKFIELD EAST 355, NEW BERLIN WEST 316, WEST BEND WEST 283, WAUPUN 280, MIDDLETON 267, SPARTA 254, WATERLOO 212, MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 205, MADISON EAST 192, SUN PRAIRIE 191, CUBA CITY/BENTON/SOUTHWESTEERN 180, DeFOREST 158.5

Waupun - 106: 9, Wyatt Stowell 1-1; 138: 3, Zeke Kelly 2-1; 145: 3, Anthony Nighbor 3-1; 160: 9, Isaac Glewen 2-1; 182: 6, Landen DeGroff 2-2; 195: 5, Garret Glewen 2-1; 220: 11, Owen Kooima 2-2.

WAUKESHA SOUTH KEN HEINE BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL

MILTON 297, WAUKESHA NORTH 181, HAMILTON 153, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 152, WAUKESHA SOUTH 137.5, HOMESTEAD 123, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 120.5, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S/CATHOLIC CENTRAL 80, WTHITEFISH BAY/DOMINICAN/UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 66, MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY/DSHA 62.5, MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 55, GREENFIELD 52, CUDAY/ST. FRANCIS/ST.THOMAS MORE 28, PIUS XI 21, BRILLION 14.5, HUSTISFORD 14, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 14, MILWAUKEE HAMILTON/AUDUBON 12, DEERFEIDL 11

Brillion - 106: 3, Ethan Hoyer 3-1.

CHIPPEWA FALLS INVITATIONAL

TOMAH 223, VERONA 152.5, REGIS/ALTOONA 149, NEW RICHMOND 137.5, CHIPPEWA FALLS 94, PRESCOTT 81, STANLEY-BOYD 79.5, NEW LISBON 72, EDGAR 65, MONDOVI 49, SPRING VALLEY/ELMWOOD 48

Edgar - 126: 4, Austin Schreiber 2-2; 152: 5, Jesse Jisko 2-2; 170: 5, Collin Gajewski 2-2; 220: 4, Harrison Graveen 2-2; 285: 2, Waylon Wirkus 2-1.

MARKESAN BARK MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

ARROWHEAD 249, TOMAHAWK 182.5, MARKESAN 150.5, KILE 111.5, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC ACADEMY 107.5, RRIPON 95.5, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 94, DODGEVILLE 90.5, OMRO 55

Kiel - 132: 3, Eyan Desselier 3-1; 138: 2, Ezekiel Sippe 2-1; 145: 3, Nicholas Runge 3-1; 152: 2, Joah Lund 2-1; 160: 3, Connor Faust 2-1; 182: 1, Ben Kienbaum 3-0.

Omro - 132: 2, Bryce Crowley 1-1; 138: 5, Brylee Welch 2-2; 182: 5, Carter Wardner 3-2; 195: 4, Xander Sowls 2-2.

Ripon - 120: 4, Joey Williams 2-2; 126: 4, Brenden Shurpit 2-2; 138: 5, Riley Nickel 2-2; 152: 4, Brandyn Beahm 2-2; 285: 2, Caden Kraeger 2-1.

Winnebago Lutheran Academy - 106: 3, Brycen Lindvall 2-1; 113: 4, Riley Luedke 2-2; 132: 4, Carson Fulton 2-2; 145: 2, Jacob Huey 1-1; 182: 3, Terry Guell 4-1;

HILLSBORO INVITATIONAL

PARKVIEW 110, WAUTOMA/WILD ROSE 109, ROYALL 103, KICKAPOO/La FARGE 73, ONALASKA LUTHERN 67, HILLSBORO 48, WESTFIELD 32, ALMOND-BANCROFT 4

Royall - 113: 2, Brendan Rick 3-1; 3, Huner Saemisch 2-2; 126: 3, Jackson Bender 3-2; 1, Gunnar Wopat 5-0; 132: 2, Colin McKittrick 2-1; 145: 3, Samson Degner 3-2; 160: 2, ethan Palamaruk 4-1.

