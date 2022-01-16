ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oklahoma Falls to TCU in Wild Overtime Game

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

Oklahoma’s offense struggled, but never quit.

Down for a majority of the second half, Porter Moser’s Sooners battled until the very end, extending the game on the last play of regulation against the TCU Horned Frogs in Ft. Worth.

Trailing the TCU Horned Frogs 50-48 with 3.1 seconds left in the game, OU appeared to have fallen short as Umoja Gibson’s corner 3 was blocked, giving Oklahoma just 1.4 seconds to stave off defeat.

But a pair of veterans stepped up to extend the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzoYK_0dmyEUKY00

Senior guard Elijah Harkless appeared to have no options as he inbounded the ball under the basket, but he found forward Jalen Hill wide open under the bucket for a layup to send the game to overtime.

The luck ran out in overtime, however.

Harkless was unable to extend the game a second time at the end of overtime, and the Horned Frogs outscored OU 9-8 in the extra period to hold on for a 59-58 win.

Though Moser couldn’t stop the play with a timeout, the Sooners seemed to have enough time to work the ball for a good shot, but they were ultimately unable to move the ball and had to settle for Harkless’ contested look, a shot Moser said he didn’t want the team to settle for.

“It's an attack, you don't have timeouts, and a lot of times it's very effective because defenses are scrambling,” Moser said after the game in a Zoom press conference. “You want to move the ball, pass the ball.

“… You got to make the defense do something hard, and they didn't. When you dribble one into three and then just stop and pick it up, so no. I got to coach it better.”

With the loss, OU dropped to 12-5 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 play, and TCU fell to 12-2 (2-1).

The Sooners’ offensive struggles from their last outing against the Texas Longhorns spilled over into Saturday’s contest.

While OU shot 40 percent from the field, Moser’s team shot a dismal 23 percent from 3-point range.

For the second straight game, the Sooners couldn’t convert from deep, something Moser said the team will have to do a better job of managing as the season presses on.

“It can’t be a snowball where if I’m not getting a shot, then when it’s my turn, I’m just jacking it up,” Moser said. “We can have different guys different nights. We’ve had that. You can’t care about it. You can’t let it dictate the rest of your game.

“… You have to make good decisions. If you draw three, you have to be willing to kick it. We’ll continue to learn that. that’s a by-product of us coming together and trusting.”

The Sooners also turned the ball over 20 times against TCU, tied for a season high, compounding the shooting struggles.

TCU was able to cash in the OU mistakes for 22 points, which proved to be the difference in the end.

“I loved Bobby Knight's statement always, 'you know what the best motivator is on turnovers? The bench.' We don't have that luxury right now,” Moser said. “The decision making is something, as much as we show film, talk to you, you get in the heat of the thing we had almost five possessions in a row in transition where we got stops and the decision making in transition, it was just head-scratching.”

“We had a number of shots in and out… That didn't lose us the game. It's the possessions. It's the possessions on the bad shots, alright. And that's something that is something that really bothers me that we've got to get better at that we've discussed at length.”

Only three Oklahoma players finished scoring in double figures, as Jordan Goldwire and Hill led the way with 12 points, and Harkless added 11 points in a losing effort.

Gibson’s shooting struggles from deep continued, only knocking down 3-of-10 attempts from deep.

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier for the Sooners, as they’ll host the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 1 Baylor Bears over their next two games.

Up first, the Sooners will host the Jayhawks on Tuesday night at 6 p.m, and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their working relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Baylor Bears#American Football#Wild Overtime Game#Ou
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Watch: Aaron Donald tries to choke Cardinals player during Wild Card game (Video)

It appears there was another Aaron Donald choke incident during the NFC Wild Card during a fight between Rams and Cardinals players. The Los Angeles Rams looked to be on their way to a dominating victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card Round. They did hold a 28-0 lead in the third quarter, but any chance of a shutout bid ended after the Cardinals got in the end zone. But a penalty by Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald helped give them good field position.
NFL
AllSooners

Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Quarterbacks

Oklahoma’s quarterback room delivered both disappointment and great promise in 2021. The dust had barely settled on OU’s Cotton Bowl win over Florida to end 2020 before Spencer Rattler was anointed the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. Unfortunately for Rattler, his Heisman campaign never got off the ground. Lincoln...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy