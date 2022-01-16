ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser TCU Postgame

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago


Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 59-58 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Fort Worth, TX.

Porter Moser
AllSooners

