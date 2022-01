The 2021-22 NBA season is more than halfway over and the Los Angeles Lakers still have yet to see what their full roster will look like together with everyone healthy. Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis are still out with knee injuries, while at other various points of the season LeBron James, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker have all missed time due to injury and almost the whole roster has spent time in health and safety protocols while battling coronavirus (COVID-19).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO