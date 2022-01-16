ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla reportedly told a law firm to fire an attorney who was involved in the SEC's Elon Musk probe or risk losing the company's business

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JH5Ca_0dmyE0BF00
Elon Musk.

Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

  • Tesla told law firm Cooley LLP last year to fire an attorney involved in the SEC's Elon Musk probe or lose the car maker's business, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The attorney had interviewed Musk as part of the probe into his 2018 tweet about having funding to take Tesla private.
  • Cooley refused, and Tesla started acting to replace the firm or add other counsel, per WSJ.

Tesla threatened to withhold business from a law firm if it didn't fire an attorney involved in an SEC probe of CEO Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A lawyer for Tesla told the law firm, Cooley LLP, late last year to terminate the attorney, who had been brought onboard for their experience with securities litigation and enforcement, according to the Journal. The attorney didn't have a hand in Cooley's work for Tesla, but had interviewed Musk during the SEC's investigation into his 2018 tweet saying he had obtained funding to take the company private.

Musk ultimately reached a settlement with the agency that required him and Tesla to each pay a $20 million fine. The settlement also required Musk to step down as Tesla's chairman of the board for three years.

The Cooley attorney wasn't fired and is still an associate there, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

But Tesla has replaced Cooley as counsel, or hired additional counsel, in several cases since December, according to the Journal, which cited legal documents.

Meanwhile, SpaceX, which Musk also runs, stopped enlisting Cooley for regulatory work, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Observer

Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Competitor’s Sunday NYT Ad Smearing Full Self-Driving

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system is (again) stirring up a storm of controversy on the internet. The EV maker on Monday released the newest (version 10.9) updates of its FSD Beta to a select group of Tesla owners. The day before, a software safety advocacy organization called “The Dawn Project” placed a full-page advertisement in Sunday’s New York Times, calling Tesla FSD “the worst software ever sold by a Fortune 500 company” and urging the public to not be “crash test dummies for thousands of Tesla cars” with FSD.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Cooley Llp#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
d1softballnews.com

Tesla cancels the production of the new Cybertruck model

Tesla cancels the production of Cybertruck, the highly anticipated pick-up from the Elon Musk house unveiled for the first time in preview in 2019, through a scenographic presentation that fully embodied the style of the Austin, Texas company. Cybertruck canceled from Tesla’s production plans. The date of possible production...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Musk Told Cooley to Fire Ex-SEC Lawyer: Report

In today’s column, with inflation soaring, some law firms worry it could kill M&A deals; U.K. law firm partners say banks are no longer their top tier clients; pro bono attorneys should continue to use technology they were forced to adopt during the pandemic, a report says. Leading off,...
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk asks fans to stop tweeting his location as it’s ‘a security risk’ to him and his family

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has said that social media accounts following his movements are causing him and his family a “security issue”. Sawyer Merritt was one of the people who had speculated about Mr Musk’s trip to Giga Berlin. “Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue,” wrote Mr Musk under one of Sawyer Merritt’s posts. On Monday, Mr Musk denied that he would be visiting the Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany this week.Mr Merritt realised his error and deleted his tweet a couple of days after posting it. He wrote a new post: “Going forward I won't...
BUSINESS
Fortune

India’s states woo Tesla after Elon Musk complains about difficulty launching in the country

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Political leaders from five Indian states invited Elon Musk to establish business operations for Tesla in their regions, days after the chief of the world’s most valuable automobile company tweeted about the difficulties of launching his electric vehicles in the country.
BUSINESS
u.today

Elon Musk’s New Tweet Leaves SHIB and Doge Holders Puzzled

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Business Insider

362K+
Followers
23K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy