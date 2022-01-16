ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Three people displaced by apartment fire in Portsmouth

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E41NQ_0dmyD6RO00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been displaced by a Saturday afternoon apartment fire.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to officials, the fire began around 3:10 p.m. at a complex in the 600 block of Dunedin Road. That’s near City Park Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor. The fire did not spread to neighboring apartments.

No injuries were reported.

Three people were displaced.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy