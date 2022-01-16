Man Has Nervous Breakdown Over Broken Xbox

A man had a nervous breakdown when his ex trashed his Xbox and a man with a gun is spotted near the Sunset Bowling Alley. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Cemetery Crash

Just after 11 am, officers responded to 17ty and Garfield after a white van ran into the cemetery fence.

Officers took information for a report and arranged for the vehicle to be towed.

Child Assaulted

A parent called officers to a Wayne Hills apartment to report their son was assaulted by another child. Police too information for a report.

Breaking and Entering

Officers responded to Charles Street at 2:17 pm, after Scioto County Sheriff’s units discovered that a home was broken into. Police took information for a

report.

Bad Check

Police were called to WesBanco on Gallia at 3:49 pm. An employee wanted to report that a fraudulent check for $2500 was cashed. Officers took information for a report.

Welfare Check

Worried family members asked police to perform a welfare check on a woman at 4:23 pm. They told police the woman was both homicidal and suicidal and had threatened to harm others and herself.

Police discovered the front door open. They arranged for the woman to be transported to the hospital.

Man Breaks Down After Ex Trashes Xbox

Officers found themselves in the middle of a complicated domestic situation after they were called to a Thomas Avenue Apartment at 4:30 pm.

A man told police he had just moved out of the apartment he shared with his girlfriend and when he returned to pick up his property his TV and Xbox were missing. His ex-girlfriend told him she threw his television and Xbox in the dumpster.

The girlfriend informed the officer that there was also an open warrant for her arrest. Officers said the man came back into the apartment yelling and screaming after discovering his property broken by the dumpster.

The officer told him to calm down, but he had what the officer described as a mental breakdown over the incident. More units arrived on the scene and stood by while the man collected his remaining belongings and was escorted from the scene.

Police arrested the girlfriend on open warrants and arranged for a relative to stay with her children. She was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Man with Gun spotted at Bowling Alley

Just before 5 pm, a 17th Street caller spotted a man with a rifle sticking out of a backpack near the Sunset Bowling Lanes.

Four units responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.