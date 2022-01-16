ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Grass Fires In Comanche County Contained By Emergency Responders

By Hunter McKee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WHeb_0dmyCuIa00

High winds and cold temperatures came sweeping through the state Friday night, sparking several grass fires, even forcing some to evacuate their homes.

Comanche County officials say five different fires had started throughout the area Friday night. One of the biggest was in Elgin, which caused 100 homes to be evacuated as the flames moved closer.

"We're going to evacuate the residents that are in immediate danger," said Amy Hawkins, Comanche County Emergency Management.

Hawkins says in that fire, they lost 120 acres of land, but fortunately, they were able to contain the flames before they reached any structures.

"It’s very scary, because not only do you have the people who live in the homes, they have their animals, and especially being in the county where you have a lot of farmland," said Hawkins.

They did have to open a Red Cross evacuation shelter for the families. It became a challenge as over 50 personnel from different departments stepped in. Officials say the fires were caused by high winds and sparking power lines.

"I think it was 45 to 55 mile an hour gusts that were coming in and trying to figure out which way the fire was going to go," Hawkins said.

Oklahoma City saw several grass fires crop up this morning, but they were all extinguished quickly. Crews will continue to be on the lookout for any future fires.

"Everyone just came together so wonderfully and it just everything worked out, " Hawkins said. "Thankfully, no structures were lost and there were no injuries."

Those people who had evacuated from their homes were able to return.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Comanche County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Elgin, OK
City
Comanche, OK
KTEN.com

Bryan County family survives devastating fire

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KTEN) — A Bryan County family is trying to pick up the pieces after an electrical fire destroyed their residence. Elizabeth Bridges and her husband had lived in their home in Cartwright for more than 12 years. The house had been in her husband's family for nearly 20 years, and they've raised all of their children there.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
Leavenworth Times

The danger of devastating grass fires

Very recently, a devastating grass fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County in Colorado. That was probably a rude awakening for those tens of thousands of folks who thought that living in the mountains in Colorado was a good idea. This was not even a forest fire, it was just a grass fire that was pushed by 100 mph winds through the suburbs.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
enid.org

Emergency Water Outage on Comanche Trail

ENID, OK (January 18, 2022)— City of Enid officials announced today, there is an emergency water outage on the 1800 Block of Comanche Trail due to a broken water main. Services are expected to be restored by 4 p.m. today. ###
ENID, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Animals#Power Lines#Grass Fires
WSAZ

Crews respond to fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene after two vacant homes caught fire in Huntington Tuesday afternoon. The call came in just after 1 p.m. The homes are located in the 900 block of 14th Street. The Huntington Police Department is on scene directing traffic in the area. There...
HUNTINGTON, WV
KXII.com

Stonewall fire destroys home and workshop

STONEWALL, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada fire department was just one of four departments that responded to a fire in Stonewall on Saturday morning. Assistant chief Kyle Walls says every one of them was critical to keeping this fire contained. The Stonewall volunteer fire department was first to arrive at...
STONEWALL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
WRDW-TV

Crews responding to a fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms they responded to a house fire on the 1900 Block of Fenwick Street in Augusta. According to dispatch, the initial call came in as smoke coming from a house. A spokesperson with the Augusta FD tells us the house was abandoned, there were no injuries, and there was only minor damage to parts of the house’s interior.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Denver

‘Church Fire’ Northwest Of Fort Collins Now Fully Contained

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Livermore Fire Protection District responded to a 10 acre grass fire northwest of Fort Collins, near Virgina Dale Church. The fire is now fully contained, officials say. U.S. 287 was closed in the area, but has since reopened. LFPD is calling this fire the Church Fire. (credit: Livermore Fire Protection District) Several other agencies also responded including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Further details about the fire have not yet been released.
FORT COLLINS, CO
kswo.com

Large grass fire, causing Elgin residents to evacuate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin’s Fire Chief Mike Baker said the large grass fire just north of Shadow Ridge Estates, off highway 2-77 and Keeney road started from high winds, knocking down a power line into a tree. They spent hours working to put out the fire, and even...
ELGIN, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews Struggle To Contain Flames At Hussey Copper In Leetsdale Due To Explosions, Falling Debris

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Crews are battling a challenging fire at Hussey Copper in Leetsdale Sunday morning. Leetsdale Fire Department reports that explosions originally prevented firefighters of multiple departments from making significant headway to contain the flames. The fire was first reported to authorities around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The explosions were caused by copper that was leaking, and crews had to temporarily step back from the site because of the dangers of the explosions. Employees of Hussey Copper have been attempting to “see what can be done,” according to the Leetsdale Fire Department. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is at the scene. As of the last update, crews have been trying to avoid falling debris on fire. No workers were inside the facilities by 9:30 a.m. this morning.
LEETSDALE, PA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy