1 killed in single-vehicle crash in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in East Nashville.

Police say the crash happened in the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike at around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found one car involved, along with one person dead.

A cause of the crash was not given and no other information was released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

