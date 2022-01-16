1 killed in single-vehicle crash in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in East Nashville.
Police say the crash happened in the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike at around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found one car involved, along with one person dead.Couple struck pulling out of driveway; wife dies
A cause of the crash was not given and no other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
