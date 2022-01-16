Winter: Updated forecast Saturday night in Bladen County includes rain overnight, 100% chance Sunday

ELIZABETHTOWN — An update from the National Weather Service on Saturday night indicates Bladen County is expected to get rain just after midnight, followed by freezing rain.

And a Sunday afternoon high near 50 degrees.

The overnight low at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field was expected to be 31 degrees. According to the NWS, the rain would start about 1 a.m. and last until 3 a.m., then change to freezing rain. It would be accompanied with a northeast wind of about 7 to 10 mph.

Gusts could reach 17 mph, the NWS said.

The freezing rain is projected to last until 9 a.m., then become rain. Chance of precipitation on Sunday is 100 percent.

The rain chances taper off in the late afternoon, and Monday’s forecast is for sunny skies with a high near 47.

At 8:15 Saturday night, the temperature at the airport was 39 degrees with wind about 6 mph.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.