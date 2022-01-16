ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Winter: Updated forecast Saturday night in Bladen County includes rain overnight, 100% chance Sunday

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A5BA_0dmyBzg000

ELIZABETHTOWN — An update from the National Weather Service on Saturday night indicates Bladen County is expected to get rain just after midnight, followed by freezing rain.

And a Sunday afternoon high near 50 degrees.

The overnight low at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field was expected to be 31 degrees. According to the NWS, the rain would start about 1 a.m. and last until 3 a.m., then change to freezing rain. It would be accompanied with a northeast wind of about 7 to 10 mph.

Gusts could reach 17 mph, the NWS said.

The freezing rain is projected to last until 9 a.m., then become rain. Chance of precipitation on Sunday is 100 percent.

The rain chances taper off in the late afternoon, and Monday’s forecast is for sunny skies with a high near 47.

At 8:15 Saturday night, the temperature at the airport was 39 degrees with wind about 6 mph.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Temperature#The Bladen Journal
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy