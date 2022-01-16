Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63

If people in and around the Las Cruces area did not know why Teddy Allen went by the nickname "Teddy Buckets," they probably do now. Few one-man scoring performances in the Pan American Center were as memorable as the one Allen put on inside the Aggies' home Saturday night as the Phoenix, Ariz., product matched his career high by pumping in 41 points on a 13-of-20 showing from the field to lead NM State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian.
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Chance Gibson, a two-sport athlete from The Woodlands and Texas A&M freshman, died in a car crash Saturday en route from College Station, university officials said. Gibson, 18, was killed Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. while returning to the Houston area for the holiday break, said Texas A&M Spokesman Tyler Pounds.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
Jacy Sheldon scored 32 points and had a career-high seven assists as the Ohio State women's basketball team defeated Minnesota 83-75 on Saturday in Minneapolis. The win was the fourth straight for the Buckeyes ( 13-3, 5-2 Big Ten). It was Sheldon's third 30-point game of the season and one...
RENO, Nev. — Graham Ike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming topped Nevada 77-67. Drake Jeffries added 20 points for the Cowboys. Grant Sherfield led the Wolf Pack on Monday with 20 points and eight assists.
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Bryant to an 82-52 rout of St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Charles Pride added 18 points for the Bulldogs. Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points.
Remember Braxton Burmeister?
The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon.
After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season.
Burmeister...
