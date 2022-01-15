Two U.S. Representatives Show Support For Starbucks Workers Who Want To Unionize

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – East Bay Rep. Jerry McNerney announced Tuesday that he is not seeking-re-election in 2022, joining more than two dozen Democrats who plan to leave Congress after the midterm elections. “I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms,” said McNerney, whose district covers parts of eastern Contra Costa County, along with San Joaquin and Sacramento counties. In his retirement statement, McNerney noted his accomplishments in...

