Two U.S. Representatives Show Support For Starbucks Workers Who Want To Unionize

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Starbucks workers got some powerful support in their push for a...

chicago.cbslocal.com

FOXBusiness

Starbucks workers at Arizona store to hold union vote

A Starbucks location in Arizona could be the next to have workers unionize after being granted a request to hold an election. A U.S. labor official granted the request, rejecting the company’s arguments against holding store-by-store votes. In a Friday ruling, the National Labor Relations Board's regional director ordered...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

East Bay Rep. Jerry McNerney Latest Not To Seek Re-Election To Congress In 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – East Bay Rep. Jerry McNerney announced Tuesday that he is not seeking-re-election in 2022, joining more than two dozen Democrats who plan to leave Congress after the midterm elections. “I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms,” said McNerney, whose district covers parts of eastern Contra Costa County, along with San Joaquin and Sacramento counties. In his retirement statement, McNerney noted his accomplishments in...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks Workers in Chicago, Colorado Join Growing Union Push

Starbucks Corp. workers in Chicago and Colorado are seeking to unionize two more stores, bringing organized labor’s push to organize the coffee giant to two new metropolitan areas after a major win in New York state. Two dozen workers in suburban Denver and 16 in Chicago have filed petitions...
CHICAGO, IL
Jan Schakowsky
Jesus
wtae.com

Pittsburgh and state leaders attend rally to support coffee shop workers who formed union

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders stand in solidarity with workers at The Coffee Tree Roasters, who say they are fighting for fairness. Corey O’Connor, who is a Pittsburgh city council member, said, "This is a great place, but they are making the wrong decision. They are making the wrong decision because these individuals who are taking this stand with us today know what it's like to be part of a neighborhood."
PITTSBURGH, PA
