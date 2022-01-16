ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders' magical mystery ride comes to an end in Cincinnati

By Paul Gutierrez
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI -- With apologies to The Beatles, the Las Vegas Raiders' magical mystery tour has finally come to an end. And an inevitable breakup of core pieces of the team, which won four straight nail-biters to get into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, could be in the offing after...

Comments / 2

FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back next season after Bengals loss

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Awful Derek Carr Stat Is Going Viral

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has led the Raiders to some miraculous wins this season. But he has had the his share of turnovers in the games final moments. ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out as much after Las Vegas’ loss on Saturday. “As clutch as Derek Carr has been...
NFL
FanSided

Did NFL just admit they screwed Raiders over in playoffs?

The officiating crew from the Raiders-Bengals game won’t work again this postseason. This is after several controversial calls went against Vegas. While the NFL didn’t publicly shame Jerome Boger and his crew for their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, privately is a different story.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL tries to explain inadvertent whistle on Bengals TD, somehow makes situation more farcical

While the talk should be centered around how the Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years, talk will instead be centered around how they won. Late in the second quarter, an inadvertent whistle blew while the ball was in the air on a Joe Burrow pass sent to Tyler Boyd. It appeared obvious that a whistle blew and the play should’ve been blown dead but instead, the touchdown stood and the Bengals extended their lead. The Bengals wound up winning 26-19 over the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to erroneous whistle that led to Bengals TD

It’s just the first game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend but this may very well be the biggest talking point of the week. Near the end of the first half in the Raiders-Bengals game, a whistle was blown during a play. As players are conditioned to...
