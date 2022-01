CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas are hoping to thaw out Monday after a winter storm brought a wintry mix of freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow to the Charlotte region Sunday. The good news is most of the icy precipitation moved out late Sunday night. The bad news is overnight temperatures dipped below freezing so black ice is a threat on roads across the area. A spokesperson with the Charlotte Department of Transportation said crews will continue to treat roads and have been plowing as needed to keep lanes clear for traffic.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO