When you're in the sports talk radio business, particularly for the flagship of the local NFL team, searches for a new head coach can be a very conflicting thing. On the one hand, they are tremendous for content, for clicks, for ratings, essentially all the things that pay my salary. On the other hand, if your NFL team is constantly seeking a new head coach, there's a good chance they suck at football.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO