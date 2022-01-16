ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What the papers say – January 16

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NIta_0dmy8ONn00

The nation’s front pages focus on Boris Johnson and his attempt to hold onto his leadership as more Tory MPs join the chorus calling for his reignition. Also featured is the embattled Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles this week as the monarchy moves to distance itself from his sexual assault case.

The Sunday Telegraph splashes with a story and photo featuring Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson at a West End club in London breaching Covid social distancing rules days after the public was warned that it was “critical” to follow the guidance.

The Observer says Tory MPs will oust the Prime Minister from Downing Street if he tries to doge the blame for “partygate”.

The Sunday Express cites a senior Government source’s claim that all Covid restrictions will be dropped across England in 10 days, which comes as Mr Johnson “fights for his political life”.

The Sunday Times also reports the PM will be taking desperate measures to “save his own skin”, including a “mass clearout of No 10” and a “series of populist announcements” as he “blames everyone but himself for the crisis”.

The Sunday Mirror carries the latest in the Duke of York’s sexual assault case, with the paper reporting the embattled royal’s lawyers plan to adopt a “false memory” line of questioning with his accuser .

Sunday People also focuses on the duke after he was stripped of his royal titles.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears revealed in new figures that long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes the Government is imposing new “party taxes” on celebration supplies including plastic wine glasses, cutlery and balloons.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
The Independent

Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.After a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, MPs within his own party have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across No 10, government and at the Conservative Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

Operation Red Meat: How Boris Johnson plans to save his premiership

Ministers are setting out a flurry of policies, under the title Operation Red Meat, which are designed to revive Boris Johnson’s fortunes as he faces continuing anger over “partygate” allegations.Fury over the gatherings was compounded when it emerged that two events were held in No 10 the day before the Queen had to sit alone at the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last year.The Prime Minister had already apologised for personally attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.Six Tory MPs have publicly called for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ends interview abruptly when repeatedly asked about partygate

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he believed Boris Johnson’s explanation over a drinks event in the Downing Street garden – but abruptly ended an interview when repeatedly asked about the partygate scandal.The prime minister last week apologised to parliament for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering during the first lockdown on 20 May 2020, saying he “implicitly” thought it was a work event.Asked if he believed Mr Johnson’s account to parliament, Mr Sunak told reporters: “Of course I do – the prime minister set out his understanding of this matter in parliament last week.”It follows allegations by former adviser Dominic Cummings that he...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Uk#Covid#Sunday Telegraph#Front Page#Sunday Express#Hendopolis#The Sunday Times#Royal
The Independent

Johnson’s public apology to Queen over No 10 parties on eve of Philip’s funeral

Boris Johnson has publicly apologised to the Queen and the country over events in Downing Street on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Two parties were held in No 10 at a time of national mourning and with England under restrictions banning indoor mixing of households.The Prime Minister who was at Chequers at the time of the parties in April 2021, appeared emotional when he was asked about the incidents.I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgments that were made, and for which I take full responsibilityBoris JohnsonHe could be...
MUSIC
The Independent

List of parties across Government reportedly held during Covid restrictions

More revelations have emerged about parties held in Downing Street and the heart of Government including on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Here is a list of the alleged gatherings, which in several cases have been admitted to.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson, his wife Carrie, former chief adviser Dominic Cummings and Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, were all pictured, in a photograph leaked to The Guardian, sitting around a table in the No 10 garden, with wine and cheese in front of them.Some 15 other people were also in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government accused of attacking BBC to stop PM becoming ‘dead meat’ as licence fee frozen

The government has been accused of launching an attack on the BBC to distract from the partygate scandal and stop Boris Johnson becoming “dead meat”.Culture minister Nadine Dorries told the Commons on Monday that the BBC’s funding would be frozen for the next two years, and confirmed that the “long-term” future of the current licence fee model was in doubt.Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the announcement – reportedly part of Downing Street’s ‘Operation Red Meat’ moves to please Conservative supporters – was designed “to stop the prime minister becoming dead meat.”The Labour frontbencher accused Tory ministers of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Holyrood urged to back calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Holyrood MSPs are being urged to support a call for Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties during lockdown.The Scottish Liberal Democrats have filed a motion about the allegations of numerous government gatherings that broke coronavirus rules while the country faced widespread restrictions.The parliamentary motion would have no legal or constitutional effect on the Prime Minister’s position but states: “Repeated breaches will erode both trust in Government and adherence to public health measures and as such calls on Boris Johnson to resign the office of Prime Minister ”Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings a ‘key witness’ in Downing Street party probe, says SNP

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said that Dominic Cummings is a “key witness” into the Downing Street party probe and without him “the inquiry will not be worth the paper it is written on”.Boris Johnson’s one-time top aide accused his former boss of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, and insisted he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.Ian Blackford the SNP’s Westminster leader, has now said that Mr Cummings was a key witness and called on the former adviser to be interviewed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cummings’ claim that Johnson misled Parliament is nonsense, Raab insists

Dominic Cummings’ allegation that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over claims of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street is “nonsense”, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.As Mr Johnson faced fresh calls to resign, Dominic Raab insisted the Prime Minister had been “straightforward” with MPs when saying he believed a garden party during lockdown would be a work event.Former chief adviser Mr Cummings said he was willing to “swear under oath” that Mr Johnson did know in advance about a “bring your own booze” event in the garden of No 10.Updated blog: PM was told about the invite, he knew it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs divided over Johnson’s future as ‘partygate’ scandal deepens

Divisions in the Conservative Party over the “partygate” scandal and Boris Johnson’s future as leader are bursting into the open, with some taking up the cudgels for the Prime Minister and others claiming his position is now untenable.A fully fledged Tory Party civil war seems to have erupted, as anger over a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties in Number 10 are engulfing Mr Johnson’s premiership.Six Conservative MPs have called for the Prime Minister to quit so far, arguing that a change of senior officials would not reverse the “terminal damage” done to Mr Johnson by the allegations.It is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘categorically’ denies garden party claims but does not rule out resigning

Boris Johnson has said he “categorically” was not warned that a garden party in No 10 at the height of lockdown would breach the Covid rules.Fighting for his political life, the prime minister was asked whether he could resign over the scandal, and replied: "We'll have to see what [the internal inquiry] says.”The PM’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings has said Mr Johnson dismissed his warnings that the “bring your own booze” event was against the law – a claim apparently corroborated by other sources.Six Tory MPs have already called for Mr Johnson to step down, with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Dorries vows to abolish BBC licence fee as Starmer says PM ‘broke law’ over parties

The Tories have vowed to abolish the BBC licence fee by 2027 if they are still in power, as culture secretary Nadine Dorries unveiled a £2bn funding freeze for the broadcaster.It comes amid a reported plot, dubbed Operation Red Meat, to stop Boris Johnson’s premiership being engulfed by the No 10 parties scandal, by announcing a raft of policies to assuage voters and Tory MPs, including a “booze ban” in No 10 – and a freeze on the BBC licence fee.Also echoing a report in The Independent suggesting Mr Johnson is planning to oust members of his inner circle in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Cummings says Johnson lied to parliament about Downing Street garden party

Without Dominic Cummings, there is a good chance Boris Johnson would not be in No 10 Downing Street. How fitting then, would it be, if the former Brexit supremo, instrumental in delivering victory for Leave and the prime minister’s 80 seat majority that followed at the 2019 election, was one of those to deliver the fatal blow to his premiership. Johnson’s former chief of staff is back in the headlines this morning after making another explosive claim about partygate. He says Johnson was made aware, and waved aside concerns about, the boozy party he admitted attending in the Downing Street...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Raab briefly admits No 10 event was a ‘party’ — before rowing back

Dominic Raab appeared to briefly admit there was a “party” in No 10 while the rest of the country faced severe Covid lockdown restrictions — before rowing back on his remarks.The comments from the deputy prime minister came as he attempted to dismiss the explosive claims from Dominic Cummings, the former chief Downing Street adviser, that Boris Johnson had lied to Parliament.Just last week the prime minister was forced to admit he attended the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street on 20 May 20 — but insisted to MPs he “believed implicitly that this was a...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

439K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy