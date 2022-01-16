ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL executives want, expect more Black coaches to be hired

By Rob Maaddi
 2 days ago
Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

The NFL has taken several steps to improve diversity among leadership positions, yet Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach after Brian Flores and David Culley were fired this week.

League officials want to see immediate improvement, but are optimistic that numbers will increase at both coach and GM positions based on the interview requests teams have made so far.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which advocates for diverse hiring, said in a statement that the firing of Flores and Culley is a “disappointment given efforts to increase the representation of Black coaches as head coaches in the NFL.”

