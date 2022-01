The mother of a teenage New York City Burger King cashier shot and killed on the job wants to hold all those responsible accountable. "This person took my life, I don't want him out of jail again, maybe my daughter is not the first one who died this way, but I want my daughter to be the last," Kristal Bayron-Nieves' mother, Kristie Nieves Montalvo, said through a translator Monday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO