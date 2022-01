Summary: I get it now. If you’ve ever googled video of someone who is colorblind getting glasses that fixes the issue, it is a tear jerker. For the past nearly 30 years I’ve watched and loved this team. Once Lidstrom retired, things derailed. It’s impossible to explain the pain. If you’ve ever driven through parts of Monroe or Detroit where factories standing falling apart, you have an idea. My dream is to drive Route 66, but I know that so much of it is like a ghost town. To watch the remains of a once vibrant area echo as the buildings crumble is to sum up the human experience. Time waits for no one.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO