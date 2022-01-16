Train derails near site of recent thefts in Lincoln Heights

Multiple cars of a Union Pacific train derailed on Saturday afternoon, and the incident occurred in the area where suspected package thieves left stolen goods covering the tracks .

Approximately 17 cars derailed near the LATC Intermodal Terminal in Lincoln Heights, which is “the same area where the vandalism has been occurring,” Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said in an email.

The train’s crew was uninjured, Tysver added.

On Sunday, Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing while crews clean up the tracks.

“Crews continue to work around the clock, clearing the tracks and working to reopen them. We do not have an estimated time for reopening, and the cause remains under investigation,” South said in an email.

