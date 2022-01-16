No. 17 Xavier rallies to defeat Creighton 80-73; Bluejays fall to 2-3 in Big East
CINCINNATI (AP) – Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as No. 17 Xavier rallied to defeat Creighton 80-73. Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures scoring, helping the Musketeers bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday to No. 14 Villanova. Zach Freemante recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 boards for the Musketeers. Alex O’Connell scored 22 points and Ryan Nembhard had 18 for Creighton (10-5, 2-2), which couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
