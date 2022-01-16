ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Ungar
Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.

