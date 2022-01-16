ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

W-FL SATURDAY: Clyde-Savannah beats rival Lyons, Dundee-Bradford outlasts Campbell-Savona

 2 days ago
Despite the cold temperatures outside, a handful of games across the Wayne-Finger Lakes kept the local fans warm inside the gymnasiums across the region with the action heating up as the season enters mid-January. Check out the scores and statistic reports below and the game schedule ahead for Monday.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (1/15):

Bloomfield 65 @ South Seneca 33

BLO: Isaac McClelland 15, Cam Smith 14, Cal Rogers 9, Shen Gossage 8, Cooper Wille 7, Johnny Day 6, Tyler Rogers 4, Jack Allen 2.

SS: Colton Dresser 15, Ethan Laverack 7, Zach Sherry 5, Eli Cornish 3, Devon Siurano 3.

Campbell-Savona 61 @ Dundee-Bradford 64

World of Inquiry 46 @ Penn Yan 75

WOI: Jaedan Adams-Griffin 23, Umar Richardson 10, Diego Martinez 5, Asah Alodi 4, Jalen Breedy 4.

PY: Griffin Emerson 21, Oliver Connelly 15, Tanyon Dunning 12, Brigham Hanson 9, Ashtian Dunning 5, Carson Nagpaul 4, Carter Earl 4, Joe Barone 3, Alex Foster 2

McQuaid 48 @ Victor 65

MONDAY BOYS SCHEDULE (1/17):

Eastridge @ Canandaigua

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (1/15):

Clyde-Savannah 71 @ Lyons 59

Another chapter was written in the Route 31 Rivalry on Saturday afternoon, as Clyde-Savannah went west and visited Lyons. After a slow start to the first quarter, the action quickly picked up after only two points total were scored in first two minutes of the first quarter. The storyline of the game became clearer as trips to the free throw line were aplenty for both squads. Clyde-Savannah’s Jaida Larsen made the most of those opportunities, leading the team and game in scoring, netting 30 points by the final buzzer. Jayla Bell for Lyons led the Lions in scoring, dropping 22 points, including 19 in the second half. Listen to the webcast replay on FL1 Radio!

CS: Jaida Larsen 30, Kelsie Disanto 16, Kylie Paylor 13, Aslyn Rattray 9.

LYO: Jayla Bell 22, Kamryn Bonnell 17, Kara Stephens 9, Cierra Harrison 5.

MONDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE (1/17):

Penn Yan @ Mynderse

South Seneca @ Bloomfield

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

