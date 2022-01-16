ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Various News: Gable Steveson Shares Photo With Shelton Benjamin, Notes On Upcoming Impact In 60 Episodes, Impact Posts Two Free Kenny Omega Matches

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

In a post on Twitter, Gable Steveson shared a photo of himself and Shelton Benjamin, both wearing Minnesota University shirts. – Thursday's episode...

411mania.com

Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon – Mustafa Ali Argument Reportedly May Have Led To WWE Release Request

As noted earlier today, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
WWE
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER: Former WWE Champion Not Returning For Royal Rumble

Not so fast. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and that means we are going to be able to see some of the most important matches of the year in WWE. The show’s namesake matches are going to help set up this year’s WrestleMania 38 and the women’s field has some interesting entrants. One of them, in addition to a recent rumor, had some people speculating about something bigger, but it does not seem likely.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Missing WWE Monday Night Raw Star

It would be a welcome return. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are quite popular. One of the best things about having such a talented group of wrestlers is being able to see who shows up on any given week. It can be fascinating to see what you get, especially if one of them is a nice surprise. We might be seeing another one of them soon.
WWE
Wrestling World

Doudrop opens up about backstage changes

In recent years, especially due to the pandemic, we've gotten used to seeing and reading rapid changes in WWE plans, with Vince McMahon often tearing up the script just before a show. This situation is obviously not ideal for fighters, who often find themselves having to readjust to something new in a very short time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestler Appears On WWE And AEW TV In The Same Week

Double payday. The wrestling world has changed quite a bit, as there is now more content available than ever before. One of the biggest reasons for this is the arrival of AEW, which has become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world in just a few years of existence. The company allows wrestlers another place to go, and that was certainly the case for a specific wrestler this week.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy And Wife Reby Sky Expecting Another Child

Great news for Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky, who appear to be expecting a child. The AEW star posted a tweet asking his followers if they guess the gender, thus breaking the news to kick off the new year. Matt and Reby already have four kids, who have...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’

The Toronto Star has a new article talking about the rise of AEW as a viable alternative to WWE. In the story, there are several quotes from people associated with WWE as well as critics of the promotion. One of these critics is Eric Bischoff, who said AEW needs to stop referencing WWE on their programming unless they are willing to compete head-to-head.
WWE
411mania.com

Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
WWE
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...
UFC
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of What Happened After Smackdown Went Off the Air, Peacemaker Cast Interview, Clip From Talking Smack

– After WWE Smackdown went off the air last night, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns continued to tease a physical confrontation ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble. But just as the fans got excited for it, Reigns dropped off the apron and the Usos attacked. The attack is where the clip ends, but it eventually led to a dark match main event, in which Rollins and the Viking Raiders defeated Reigns and the Usos.
WWE
iheart.com

WWE Superstar Requests Release From Company

Former Cruiserweight Champion Mustafa Ali has publicly requested his release from WWE. Ali shared a following statement on his verified Twitter Sunday (January 16) along with the tweet, "I am requesting my release from WWE." "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling," Ali...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE

