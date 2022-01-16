ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Catastrophe averted as fire near New Jersey chemical plant is contained

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday in northern New Jersey but led to no evacuation orders or serious injuries — just heavy smoke that was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.

The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted.

Crews battled pockets of the blaze into the morning, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, but it was contained.

The fire was prevented from reaching the main chemical plant, which could have endangered the densely populated New York City suburbs of New Jersey, Lora said.

    This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)
    This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Passaic, N.J. A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area, authorities said.(Mikey B via AP)

Nearby residents were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate, with officials saying air quality remained acceptable and would be monitored.

Some residents fled nonetheless.

“It’s worrying. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Joel Heredia told WCBS-TV.

Frigid weather froze water from hydrants and hoses, hampering boats trying to draw water from the Passaic River and causing firefighters to slip and fall, Lora said. One firefighter went to the hospital with an eye injury, he said.

PHOTO: Portland officials condemn police training slide that called protestor a 'dirty hippy'

Security guard Justin Johnson told WCBS-TV he was working alone, checking water pressure, when he noticed smoke coming from a smokestack-like tower. He wasn’t sure what to make of it but called the fire department as alarms went off.

