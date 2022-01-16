ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

MDI Diving Invitational [RESULTS]

By Chris Popper
92.9 The Ticket
92.9 The Ticket
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MDI High School hosted a Diving Invitational on Saturday afternoon, January 15th at the Bar Harbor YMCA. Here are the results. 1, Deschamps,...

929theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Ticket

John Bapst Boys Defeat Bucksport 58-35 [STATS]

After trailing 16-8 the John Bapst Boys Basketball Team exploded for 15 points in the 2nd Quarter and 19 points in the 3rd Quarter to beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 58-35 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 15th. Bucksport led 16-8 at the end of the...
BUCKSPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Sports
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Sports
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
390
Followers
3K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy