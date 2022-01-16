Denver hotel seeks marijuana hospitality license

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, to boost its competitiveness in mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology. The all-cash $68.7 billion deal will turn Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, into one of the world’s largest video game...
WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days."
WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
DALLAS (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British...
Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The family of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and their supporters, some shouting, “Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Voter suppression has got to go,” marched in Washington on Monday urging passage of a law to protect voters from racial discrimination. As...
(CNN) — Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday and her assistant commemorated the day by sharing one of the final photos taken of the beloved late actress. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I...
(CNN) — A deadly drone attack in the heart of the United Arab Emirates' capital has thrust the Middle East into uncharted waters at a time when the region's leaders have sought to heal years-long rifts. Three people were killed when the strikes hit fuel trucks near the airport...
