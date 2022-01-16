Parsippany tops Boonton - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Niedermaier had 15 points and six boards in Parsippany’s 50-46 win over Boonton in Parsippany-Troy Hills. Andrew Niedermaier added 11 points, five...www.nj.com
