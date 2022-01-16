Watchung Hills tops Jefferson for fifth-straight win - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Lewis had 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Watchung Hills extended its winning streak to five after defeating Jefferson, 58-44, in Oak...www.nj.com
Elijah Lewis had 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Watchung Hills extended its winning streak to five after defeating Jefferson, 58-44, in Oak...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0