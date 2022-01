The Bengals will host the Raiders in the NFL’s first wild-card game in 2022. Cincinnati clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the team defeated the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17. Joe Burrow was benched the following week, during the Bengals’ 21-16 loss to the Browns, and got some extra time to prepare for his first playoff game. Meanwhile, Derek Carr is coming off a wild 35-32 overtime win against the Chargers that granted Las Vegas the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO