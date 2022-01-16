Montville over Pequannock - Boys basketball recap
Pat Ferrare led Montville with 21 points as it downed Pequannock, 61-59 in Pompton Lakes. Nick Russo had 18 for Montville (4-4) on seven...www.nj.com
Pat Ferrare led Montville with 21 points as it downed Pequannock, 61-59 in Pompton Lakes. Nick Russo had 18 for Montville (4-4) on seven...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0