Montville over Pequannock - Boys basketball recap

Angelo LaCognata’s two goals helped propel Passaic Tech into the finals of the Passaic County Tournament as it defeated Lakeland 3-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Passaic Tech’s Christian Martinez and Lakeland’s Charlie Wogisch traded goals in the second period to tie the game at one before LaCognata scored his two in the third. Despite Sami Essabbar’s power-play goal with 35.8 seconds remaining, Passaic Tech (9-7-1) was able to hold on for the victory.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO