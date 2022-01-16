Lakers' LeBron James: Cleared to play

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season when they got blown out by the Denver Nuggets. After the game, LeBron James did something he seldom does. It’s anyone’s guess as to why James decided not to address the media.
LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback.
LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images)
The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500.
They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference.
“#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday.
The Lakers came into...
LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
Michael Malone took a few steps onto the court, raised both hands and waited for the requisite fist bumps. They would come, but only after Bones Hyland soaked in just a bit more love from the rowdy Nuggets crowd. On a Saturday night, with a healthy smattering of Lakers jerseys...
This season has definitely not gone as expected for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. They were 21-22 prior to their matchup against the Utah Jazz, and there's no question that they weren't expecting to be a middle of the pack team. Lakers fans have been disappointed with the...
It's not a secret that Shannon Sharpe is always ready to defend LeBron James no matter who's arguing with him and what points the other person is making. The former NFL player-turned-analyst doesn't hesitate to make a case for The King and is willing to put his own life on that.
It wasn't LeBron James who saved the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. It wasn't even Russell Westbrook and his mop. No, in their biggest win of the season against a fully loaded Utah Jazz team that has hovered near the top of the Western Conference for most of the season, the rally was led by the least accomplished Lakers.
The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Kyle Kuzma is back playing at a decent level, but that's not the only comeback he's made this season. The Washington Wizards' young forward was recently pictured with an ex-girlfriend months after they reportedly broke up. The former Los Angeles Lakers player and supermodel Winnie Harlow reportedly broke up in...
The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
The Los Angeles Lakers were a hot destination in free agency. Over the summer, multiple players flocked to the team to chase a title alongside LeBron James in the NBA's biggest market. But since the start of the season, things have been less than ideal for the Lakeshow. Through the...
The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
Comments / 0