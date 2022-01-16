ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets' Will Barton: Good to go Saturday

Barton (neck) is available Saturday against the Lakers, Ryan...

Will Barton (neck) will play Saturday for Denver

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton said he'll play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barton was listed as probable coming into the day, and he has since told reporters that he will indeed suit up. Our models project Barton for 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists...
Will Barton
