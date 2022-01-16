Lakers' Dwight Howard: Starting vs. Nuggets

On Saturday night, the Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets 133-to-96. Two similar standing teams went up against each other and the Lakers allowed 133 points to be scored. This is proving that a lot of the teams have been able to bring out L.A.'s weaknesses and use them to their advantage, especially as the Lakers now have a losing record. The Lakers continue to lack on the defensive end and the result will be their downfall if they do not make a change and fast.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO