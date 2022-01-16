ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Starting vs. Nuggets

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Howard will start Saturday against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Stan Van Gundy has surprising admission about Dwight Howard

Roughly a decade after they feuded in Orlando, Stan Van Gundy is making a surprising admission about Dwight Howard. Van Gundy, the former NBA coach, spoke this week for a feature on Howard by Tania Ganguli of the New York Times and admitted that Howard should have made the NBA 75 team of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.
NBA
Lebron James
Dwight Howard
Hutchinson News

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and prediction

The Utah Jazz (27-10) travel to the Mile High City Wednesday for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off with the Denver Nuggets (18-17) at Ball Arena. Below, we look at the Jazz vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Utah has won six of...
UTAH STATE
AllLakers

Lakers Dwight Howard on L.A. Lacking Defensive Ability After Embarrassing Loss

On Saturday night, the Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets 133-to-96. Two similar standing teams went up against each other and the Lakers allowed 133 points to be scored. This is proving that a lot of the teams have been able to bring out L.A.'s weaknesses and use them to their advantage, especially as the Lakers now have a losing record. The Lakers continue to lack on the defensive end and the result will be their downfall if they do not make a change and fast.
NBA
CBS LA

LeBron James Apologizes To ‘Laker Nation’ After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback. LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500. They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference. “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday. The Lakers came into...
NBA
#Nuggets#Lakersnation Com
Riverside Press Enterprise

Lakers embarrassed by Nuggets in blowout

The Lakers started the night just one game behind the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings. But the longer Saturday night went on, the wider that gap became. When it was over, on the wrong side of a 133-96 blowout, the Lakers had just fallen to 21-22, but they looked like the much worse team. Urgency, defense and shooting were all lacking in the defeat, the Lakers’ third straight in a season that has quickly turned south.
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
forumblueandgold.com

Lakers Game Preview: The Denver Nuggets

— If you look at the Nuggets recent game log, there’s a through line between their wins and their losses. The teams that they beat are either bad or were missing (one or more of) their best player(s) and their losses are against good teams. In their last 10 games, they’re 6 and 4. Their 6 wins: Clippers (by 3, Paul George out), Warriors (by 3, Draymond out), Rockets, Kings, Thunder, Blazers. Their 4 losses: Hornets, Mavs, Jazz, Clippers (lost by 2).
NBA
FanSided

Watch Russell Westbrook body Rudy Gobert with dunk of the year

Russell Westbrook may have his flaws, but he’s an incredibly dynamic athlete and Rudy Gobert found that out the hard way. The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t always been great this year and there’s been a fair bit of criticism lobbed in Russell Westbrook’s direction. Most of it’s been fair. The Lakers traded for Westbrook and they’ve expected him to play up to the MVP level that he was at in 2017. That hasn’t happened for much of this season.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Magic Johnson criticizes Lakers for quitting on the job with no warning vs. Nuggets

Around half an hour after the Lakers were finished getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, Magic Johnson decided he had seen enough, and (seemingly) turned to the woman who follows him around and sends his tweets for him and gave her an instruction: That it was time to blast this team for quitting on the job with no warning, and leaving Lakers governor Jeanie Buss out to dry.
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

We've seen some fireworks two quarters in as the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers have combined for 133 points. Denver is in control with a 73-60 lead over Los Angeles. The Nuggets have been led by center Nikola Jokic, who so far has 14 points and nine assists...
NBA
Yardbarker

Stan Van Gundy: Dwight Howard should be on NBA 75 Team

fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' reserves and youngsters lead them to biggest win of the season over Jazz

It wasn't LeBron James who saved the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. It wasn't even Russell Westbrook and his mop. No, in their biggest win of the season against a fully loaded Utah Jazz team that has hovered near the top of the Western Conference for most of the season, the rally was led by the least accomplished Lakers.
NBA

