USD women’s roll to 12th straight win with 68-45 victory over Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. – South Dakota senior guard Liv Korngable scored 18 points to lead the Coyotes to a 68-45 victory over Omaha on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.



South Dakota (14-4, 7-0) won its 12th-straight game on Saturday afternoon for the third-longest winning streak in the nation.



Korngable shot an efficient 7-of-9 from the floor with a season-best four triples. She had 16 of her points in the first half, knocking down back-to-back threes midway through the second quarter as a part of a 15-1 Coyote run. Korngable also dished out four assists in the game.



Senior guard Chloe Lamb joined her in double-figures with 12 points, five assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block. Senior center Hannah Sjerven tallied eight points and six boards, while Omaha native Maddie Krull finished with seven points and three steals.



Sjerven surpassed 1,500 career points in the game and Lamb moved passed Bridget Yoerger (2005-09) for fifth in USD program history for career scoring.



Omaha (6-11, 2-6) had three players reach double-digits in the game. Mariah Murdie and Grace Cave led the way with 12 points. Josie Filer added 10 points. Both Filer and Murdie tallied a game-high seven rebounds.



South Dakota shot 50 percent (24-of-48) from the floor and knocked down 46.7 percent (7-of-15) from deep. Omaha finished 33.3 percent (16-of-48) from the floor.



The two teams were nearly even through the first quarter, while the Coyotes used a 23-10 third quarter to jump out to a 14-point lead at the half. USD extended the lead to as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.



The Coyotes tallied 30 points off 19 Omaha turnovers in the game.



The Coyotes return home to host Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D.



