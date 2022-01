It’s game day in Dallas. The Cowboys, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, are set to take on the No. 6 seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were one of the best teams in the league in the regular season. Playoff success has avoided the Cowboys in recent years, though. Jerry Jones’ team is looking to make a deep playoff run for the first time since the 1990s.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO