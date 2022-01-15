ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders QB Derek Carr throws for 300 yards in first career playoff start

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Despite being drafted in 2014, Derek Carr made his first playoff start of his career on Saturday afternoon. And for the most part, Carr played well. He attempted 54 passes, throwing for 310 yards and one touchdown. However, he averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt and had a passer rating of 69.2.

Carr certainly wasn’t perfect in this game, but he did lead his team into scoring position on back-to-back drives to end the game. Unfortunately, they were only able to get a field goal out of both drives before falling to the Bengals.

The Raiders had the same problem in this game that they’ve had all season. They were forced to settle for far too many short-field goals. They had nearly 400 yards of offense but scored just 19 points.

Carr did have two turnovers in this game; a strip-sack in the first half and an interception on the final play. The interception didn’t really matter as it was fourth down and goal and Carr had to get rid of the ball. However, the strip-sack was a far more costly play as it put the Raiders down 10-3.

Carr will go into the 2022 offseason with just one more year on his contract. Considering the year he just had, leading the Raiders to the playoffs, it seems likely that they will give him a contract extension.

